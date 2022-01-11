Red Cross Says Blood Shortage Could Be Dangerous For Patients

The American Red Cross is facing a dangerously low blood supply, with its inventory at a crisis level.

Officials say it's the worst blood shortage in more than a decade.

In recent weeks, the Red Cross has had less than a one-day supply of critical blood types on hand and has had to limit blood product distributions to hospitals.

Officials say at times, as much as one-quarter of hospital blood needs are not being met.

Blood and platelet donations are critically needed to help prevent further delays in vital

medical treatments.

“Winter weather across the country and the recent surge of COVID-19 cases are compounding the already-dire situation facing the blood supply,” said Dr. Baia Lasky, Medical Director for the Red Cross. “Please, if you are eligible, make an appointment to give blood or platelets in the days and weeks ahead to ensure no patient is forced to wait for critical care.”

All blood types – especially Type O – are needed.

To make an appointment to donate blood or platelets, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

Over the next month, about 32 percent of donation appointments remain unfilled in the Eastern New York Red Cross Region.

The Red Cross and the NFL are partnering in January, during National Blood Donor Month

Those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma in January will automatically be entered for a chance to win a getaway to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.

They’ll also be automatically entered to win a home theater package and a $500 e-gift card

