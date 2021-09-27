Red Cross Blood Supplies Drop To Lowest Level In Six Years
The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood and platelet shortage.
Blood supplies have dropped to their lowest post-summer levels since 2015.
The Red Cross needs to collect 10,000 blood products each week over the next month for the blood supply to recover to meet hospital and patient needs.
Donors of all types are needed, especially type “O”.
“Fall is typically a time when the blood supply rebounds as donors are more available to give than during the busy summer months, but this year has presented a unique and serious challenge,” said Dr. Pampee Young, chief medical officer for the Red Cross. “While it’s clear the pandemic continues to weigh heavily on our minds, the Red Cross asks the public to remember donating blood and platelets is essential to the many patients that rely on lifesaving transfusions every day.”
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 27-Oct.15
Herkimer County
Dolgeville
10/14/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dolgeville Fire Department, 20 South Helmer Ave
Herkimer
9/28/2021: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Herkimer Veterans of Foreign Wars, 131 Mohawk Street
10/11/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 127 Prospect Street
Ilion
10/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Morningstar United Methodist Church, 36 Second Street
Little Falls
10/4/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Little Falls Elks Lodge, 60 Ann Street
Mohawk
10/12/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 25 Mohawk, 43 West Main Street
Newport
10/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Newport Fire Department, Rt. 28, 7371 Main St.
West Winfield
9/29/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Federated Church of West Winfield, 452 E Main St
Madison County
Canastota
9/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Canastota Veterans of Foreign Wars, 3835 Canal Rd
Cazenovia
10/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 27 Albany St.
Hamilton
10/6/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 27 Broad St.
Leonardsville
10/9/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Leonardsville Community Center & Ministry, 2068 NY 8
Morrisville
9/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Morrisville Community Church, 3824 Swamp Rd.
10/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Paul’s United Methodist Church, 551 Sayles St.
10/13/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oneida Public Library, 459 Main Street
Peterboro
10/14/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Smithfield Community Center, 5255 Pleasant Valley Rd.
Oneida County
Barneveld
10/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Centerpoint Church, 8021 NY RT 12
Boonville
10/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Harland J Hennessey Veterans of Foreign Wars, 108 Park Avenue
Camden
10/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St John's the Evangelist Church, 35 3rd St
Clinton
10/13/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Clinton United Methodist Church, 105 Utica Road
Prospect
10/7/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Bethel Baptist Church, 215 Church St., Prospect
Rome
10/2/2021: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Rome VFW Post 2246, 315 N Washington St
10/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St John's Lutheran Church, 502 West Chestnut Street
Sauquoit
10/14/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Sauquoit Valley High School, 2601 Oneida Street
Sherrill
9/27/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sherrill Community Activity Center, 139 East Hamilton Avenue
Stittville
10/7/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Redeeming Love, 9011 State Rt 365
Utica
9/29/2021: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Mohawk Valley Community College, 1101 Sherman Dr
10/5/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Faxton St Luke's Health Care, 1656 Champlin Avenue, Box 479
Whitesboro
10/8/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Dunham Public Library, 76 Main Street
You can make an appointment to donate blood at redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).