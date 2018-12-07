As we head toward Christmas and into the heaviest snow season in Central New York, it's smart to stay aware of state, county and city laws regarding snow removal.

Some agencies have codes prohibiting the plowing, shoveling and/or blowing of snow into any street, road or highway. These laws would apply to individual homeowners using their own personal snow removal methods and machines. But, homeowners would also be responsible for allowing third parties (seasonal contractors they've hired) to illegally displace snow into public streets.

The practice would cause state, county, town or village plows to re-plow the affected areas and would also create a safety hazard.

Bottom line: it's a punishable offense that could warrant fines in the neighborhood of $150 and/or up to 15 days in jail.

Similar laws are in place to prevent people from re-locating snow onto sidewalks.