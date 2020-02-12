Best Dad Ever Creates Massive Sledding Hill for Kids in Rome

Dads rock, and some dads really rock. One CNY dad went the extra mile to create a massive sledding hill for his kids.

After all the snow Central New York received late last week, Rome's Chad Barnard decided to use his skills to create a sledding hill for his kids, complete with steps.

Credit: Chad Barnard

Chad has to use a tractor and all the snow in his yard to create the hill, which is over 10' tall. Chad's kids are 13 and 8, and are thrilled with Dad's creation. "My father used to build snow piles with us when I was a kid and I enjoyed it so much. I try to keep it going," Chad says.

Credit: Chad Barnard

"Each year since I have had a tractor I have used the snow in my yard to build a pile. I build the pile with my kids so they have a place to play. This year I was able to have them ride in the tractor (relatively comfortable) unlike the last tractor."

Credit: Chad Barnard

Chad applied some serious engineering skills to the hill: "To build the stairs I used my feet to pack the snow and get the initial profile, then I used a board I had sitting around to form the stairs better and flatten them out. Afterwards, I was spraying a water mist on the steps to harden them."

Credit: Chad Barnard

So where does Chad get his skills with snow removal and manipulation? He owns and runs a residential snowblowing business, PRCS Services. If you'd like to contact Chad about his services, call 315-SNO-BLOW. No word on whether he also offers hill construction as part of his snow removal service.