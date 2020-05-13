You Can Take a Kayak Tour to an Abandoned Castle in New York

Imagine taking a kayak over to an island that is home to an abandoned castle, right in New York. It's a real thing, and we are ready to go.

Bannerman Island is situated in the Hudson River, near Newburgh, New York. The 6.5 acre island is actually called Pollepel Island, but is more familiarly known by the name of the castle.

Bannerman Castle was once a storage site for a surplus munitions business owned by Frank Bannerman IV. Bannerman came to Brooklyn from Scotland, eventually building a surplus munitions business. Bannerman purchased the island in 1900 as an offsite storage location. Aside from the munitions "castle," there is also a former private residence on the island that was used by Mr. Bannerman and his wife, Helen as a summer residence. In 1969, the castle was destroyed by fire. Now, a trust works to maintain the 'castle' and the residence for tours.

Storm King Adventure Tours can take you on a kayak tour of the island, and even offers a walking tour that allows you to get out and tour the remains of the castle and the grounds. "Begin your adventure by taking a leisurely paddle across the Hudson River, then circle the island by kayak before stepping ashore. A historian will lead a walking tour to share a narrated history of the arsenal."

The tours last from 3-4 hours, and prices range from $55 - $120 depending on age, and whether you choose the kayak tour or the kayak and walking tour. You can make reservations by going to StormKingAdventureTours.com