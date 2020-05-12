MWPAI Cancels 2020 Arts Festival

Yet another popular area summertime event has fallen victim to coronavirus.

The Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute has announced that the 2020 summer Arts Festival has been canceled.

Officials say the festival draws together large regional crowds and will be suspended this year for the health and safety of visitors and staff.

MWPAI says they’re exploring some possible options for special summer events.

The Arts Festival had been scheduled for July 14th to the 19th.