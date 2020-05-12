Free Masks and Sanitizer for Oneida and Madison County Farmers

Cornell Cooperative Extension offices in Oneida County and Madison County are handing out free face coverings and hand sanitizer to farmers, their families, and employees. In some cases the masks have been made by volunteers and others come through state-run programs. Here's when and how to pick them up.-

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oneida County will do their distribution this Saturday, May 16, from 11:00 am until 3:00 pm at the Farm and Home Center, 121 Second Street, Oriskany. You'll need to provide the following information:

Your farm name

Location

Number of workers (including Family members)

If you are unable to pick them up on that date, contact Linda Wimmer via email: law287@cornell.edu or call the office at 315-736-3394 and leave a message at ext. 100, Pickup can be arranged on Mondays and Thursdays between 9 am and 1 pm.

At Cornell Cooperative Extension of Madison County items may be picked up at 100 Eaton St in Morrisville Monday, Wednesday, and Friday between 8 am and noon or Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 7 pm. One person per farm should be designated for pickup, with the same information needed.

The Madison County Farm Bureau, along with the CNY Community Foundation and the Madison County Rural Poverty Fund have made monetary donations to CCE in Madison County that will be used to supply farms with gift cards to local businesses. A nomination form for the "Care Packages" can also be filled out when picking up the face coverings and sanitizer. For more information email Dr. Karin Bump at kbump@cornell.edu or read more on their Facebook page.