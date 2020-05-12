Watch 200 MPH Flyover In CNY With NY National Guard

Did you miss the New York Air National Guard's 109th Airlift Wing flyover to salute medical professionals, first responders, and essential workers? You can watch some of it here.

The LC-130, the largest ski-equipped aircraft in the world called "Skier 95," used to land on ice and snow in the Polar Regions flew into Utica at 11:18 a.m. and into Rome at 11:20 a.m., about 7 minutes ahead of schedule, taking many by surprise.

Paul Matthew Myers‎

The Air Force states the flights happening across the country serve as training for pilots and aircrews and do not cost any additional dollars.

Nic Phelps

Skier 95 took flight at 11 a.m. from Stratton Air National Guard Base located in Schenectady New York. It flew west at a speed of 241 miles per hour, dipping down to 500 feet while passing over 12 hospitals, including St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Utica and the Eastern Air Defense Sector at Griffiss International Airport in Rome.

Pat Meyers

New York Air National Guard says "This flyover is a way for the men and women of the 109th Airlift Wing, and the New York Air National Guard, to say "thanks" to the essential workers, medical personnel and first responders who are there for all New Yorkers during this time, " said Col. Michele Kilgore, the commander of the 109th Airlift Wing. "We live in the communities they serve, and we deeply respect the work they do for all of us every day."

Terry Potoczny‎

We thank the Air National Guard and our contributors, Megan Dombrowski, Nic Phelps, Pat Meyers, and Paul Matthew Myers‎.