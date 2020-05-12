The First 9 Places I’ll Visit When the New York PAUSE Ends

We've all had just about enough of the COVID-19 lockdown, so it's a good thing the Mohawk Valley is launching phase one of the re-opening process.

Thankk goodness many Mohawk Valley eateries have remained open for takeout and delivery. That may still be the reality, even after our region re-opens. If you're like us, you got so used to actually being inside your favorite hangouts, you may have taken them for granted. Well, the Cornonavirus quarantine ensured that we won't do that again. Here are The Top 9 Spots I Can't Wait to Go to First When They Re-Open:

Red Samurai. We have our own regular booth near the sushi bar.

Delmonico’s. There's nothing like dining amongst the stars, with all the great caricatures on the walls.

Bella Cucina. We love being served by our favorite waitress in the cozy, family dining room.

Props. Pabst, pool and pierogies.

72 Tavern & Grill. Hopefully to amp up prior to a Utica Comets or Utica City FC game.

The Tailor & the Cook. Great food and intimate atmosphere.

Cavallo’s. I love sitting in a booth and enjoying their cauliflower crust pizza.

Planet Fitness. Especially after I hit the previous seven spots on this list.

The Dome. Hopefully for a Syracuse football game this fall to see the new roof and renovations. But, maybe it won't be until basketball season...or longer.

Drop us a note and tell us about your favorite CNY spots you can't wait to go to again.