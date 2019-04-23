You Can Sing The National Anthem for The Buffalo Bills

How would you like to sing the National Anthem in front of 70,000 of your closest friends? Here's your chance.

The Buffalo Bills are looking for National Anthem singers for the upcoming football season. All you need to do is submit a video rendition of you (or your group) signing the National Anthem on the Bills website . The Bills say you should ONLY submit the National Anthem - no other songs. Your audition must be received by Friday, May 10th, 2019.

Finalists will be invited to audition live at New Era Field in June 2019, and only those asked to audition live will be eligible to sing during the 2019 Buffalo Bills season.

Are you ready for your big break?

