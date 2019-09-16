You Can Now Visit Kelsey Grammer’s New York State Brewery

Kelsey Grammer did his best Sam Malone impression recently and poured a few beers behind the bar, as his New York State project, Faith American Brewing Co., enjoyed a soft opening.

According to New York Upstate, Grammer officially opened up the brewery at 334 Ruff Road in Delaware County town of Margaretville. The sleepy town in the Catskills region of upstate New York got a taste of the high life, more specifically "a Belgian style ale with the crisp refreshing taste of a lager" called Faith American Ale. If you can't travel to the Catskills, you can still sample the beer.

It can be enjoyed at the taps of bars like The Excelsior Pub in Albany, The Red Jug Pub in Oneonta, and Pastabilities in Syracuse. Furthermore, cans of the stuff are on the shelves at Marcy Discount Beverages in Marcy and Green Hills Farm Store in Syracuse.

Grammer's beer is currently being brewed under a contractual agreement with Frog Alley Brewing Company in Schenectady of the Capital Region.