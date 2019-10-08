Central New York Brewery Wins Prestigious Award

A Central New York brewery with a reputation for picturesque views now has an award-winning beer as well.

At the prestigious Great American Beer Fest in Denver, Heritage Hill Brewhouse in Pompey, located south of Syracuse in Onondaga County, picked up a bronze medal for its red-tinted beer. Heritage Hill was opened in 2018 by Dan Palladino, who built the brewery on a 175-year-old family farm. The prize-winner, Cherry Valley Farmhouse (pictured), was made by Heritage Hill's brewer John Frazee.

The bronze medal it earned was in the Belgian-style Fruit Beer Category. Its hops came from 3 Brother’s Hops in Kirkville, and its red color comes from tart Montmorency cherries.

In our opinion this red-colored brew just HAS to be served at the Night of the Walking Red event we wrote about earlier this week.

It's still available on tap, as long as supplies last, at the brewery (pictured below), which is located at 3149 Sweet Road in Pompey.