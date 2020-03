It seems come Easter, Peeps are everywhere.

This spring, you can wear them on your feet, courtesy of a new line from Crocs.

WIVB reports, "They’re available in Peeps signature blue, yellow or pink and the Peeps-shaped charms can be attached to the top of the shoes."

They are available on the Crocs website for $49.99.

