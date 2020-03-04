CNY Couple Recruits Jimmy Fallon for Pregnancy Announcement

Jimmy Fallon was at a Syracuse basketball game last weekend, and while he was there, he became part of a very special life moment for a central New York couple.

Dana and Joe Skinner from Baldwinsville were keeping a big secret from their family and friends. During the Syracuse game, "The Tonight Show" host helped them film a video announcing they were expecting their third baby.

Fallon and the surrounding crowd erupted into cheers to end the video, which Dana then posted to Facebook. Check out their epic announcement here: