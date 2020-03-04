Your Pet Cannot Catch Coronavirus According To Experts

Your dog or cat may be your "best friend" -- but could your beloved pet give you coronavirus?

Experts agree, almost definitely not.

Why then did one dog in Hong Kong test positive for coronavirus last week?

Last Friday, Hong Kong's Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) said that samples from the dog's nasal and oral cavities had tested "weak positive" for novel coronavirus. It was believed to be the first time that a dog anywhere in the world tested positive for the virus.