YMCA Summer Day Camps Have More to Offer this Year, While Staying Safe

With just days left in the school year the YMCA of The Greater Tri-Valley is preparing for summer day camps. The 2021 program will be closer to the usual camp experience, but organizers are still taking COVID-19 precautions.

Summer camps in Rome, Oneida, and New Hartford run June 28 through September 3 from 7 am to 6 pm Monday to Friday. The good news? The pool is back along with archery and special musical and cultural projects. The usual safety precautions will be taken; like cleaning and disinfecting touched surfaces and frequent handwashing. Here are some of the other protocols and guidelines being put into place:

Y staff will meet the child and one parent at the facility's door, perform a temperature check and review the CDC recommended health, symptoms and exposure questions.

Groups will be limited to 10 children per counselor with the goal of keeping the counselor and group together for the year.

All Y staff will be wearing masks, children will need to wear one when doing indoor or enclosed space activities.

No masks will be required when participating in outdoor or gymnasium activities.

Each child receives a box of materials for arts and crafts with a separated space for their personal belongings.

Field trips will be held at the Y or virtually with only small groups.

Activities will be held outdoors as often as possible and the Y asks that only one parent pick-up and drop-off children and if possible the same parent each time. Any child with a temperature of 100 or more will be sent home.

Because of the protocols and guidelines, capacity will be limited and only full time registrations are being accepted, meaning those attending camp Monday thru Friday. Costs for summer camps are $180 for the first child, $160 for a second child if you're a Y member, $200 for non-members.

More information on summer camps are available at the Y's website, online registrations are also available.

