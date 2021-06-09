You never know what treasures you can find on the Utica's CraigsList page. Sometimes you find gems of antiques, other times you find truly bizarre trash.

Here's a look at 10 really ugly, cheap, antiques for sale on Utica New York's CraigsList:

Glass Duck

For $25, you could truly own a glass duck. Yes, a wonderful Glass Duck. If you want to buy this gem for your home, you can find the link here on CraigsList.

1970's Tonka Toy

For a smooth $75, you could be the proud owner of an antique Tonka Truck. These were massively popular back in the day. Are you interested in buying it? Find out more from CraigsList here.

1899 $1 Silver Certificate

Need a buck? How about a collectible buck? This 1899 Silver certificate is currently selling for $100. Want to learn more? You can contact the buyer through CraigsList here.

Hamilton 661 Solid 14k Automatic Wrist Watch

Want a collectible watch? How about a Hamilton watch? This watch could be yours for a smooth $700. You can learn more on CraigsList here.

Antique Wood Dome Top Trunk with Rare 1873 Latch

Up for sale is an antique wood dome top trunk in original condition. It has rare twist latches that are marked 'Patented July.1.73" Similar chests with these latches have sold online for around $1000 to $1800 as shown. There is a removable inner tray and the original paper inside. It measures 17 inches deep 28 inches wide and stands 19 inches tall. If you're interested in buying it? You can learn more about this on CraigsList for $145.

Vintage Small Brown Glass Beer Bottle Salt & Pepper Shakers

Up for sale on Utica's CraigsList is a pair of vintage brown glass beer bottle salt and pepper shakers. They measure 4 inches tall and have 'S' and 'P' holes on the top as shown. These can be yours for $5.

Vintage XII Olympic Winter Games Lake Placid 1980 Enamel Silver Pin

Up for sale is a vintage pin from the 1980 Winter Olympics in mint condition. Similar pins are selling online for around $80. This can be yours for $10.

Heritage House Melodies "Always" Musical Trinket Box

This "Heritage House Melodies "Always" Musical Trinket Box" is fine porcelain, and it's currently in excellent, like new, condition. This can be yours for $7.

Vintage 70s Stingray Bicycle

This classic ride is from the 1970s, and can be yours for $125.

Traffic Signal and Directional Arrow

This traffic signal and directional arrow can be yours for $55.