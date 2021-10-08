There is a mystery spot hidden in plain sight that defies all logic in Upstate New York.

X literally marks the Lake George Mystery Spot that is located behind the Visitor Center. If you stand on the X in the center of the circle and speak, no one else will hear your word but it'll echo back louder than you would expect.

What causes this strange phenomenon? Some think it's your voice bouncing off the curved wall. Others say it's the position of the lake and mountains. The most interesting explanation is the Native American Legend of an ancient God appearing at that spot long ago and his wisdom still echoes around the lake today.

The Lake George Mystery Spot is so strange, it's been included in the Haunted History Trail of New York State.

If you want to try it for yourself, just look for the flagpole. Then stand directly in the center of the circle, right on the X in the blue line, face the lake, and start talking.

CNY Road So Haunted it's Closed at Night

In Baldwinsville, New York, there is a 5-mile stretch of road cutting through the woods, that is said to be so haunted it's closed at night.

Legends say evil groups come out at night to meet on Whiskey Hollow Road. The KKK and Satan worshippers are said to have claimed a mile-long stretch in the middle of the road where many racial killings and Satanic sacrifices are rumored to have taken place in the remote woods. Many of those victims were children, whose spirits still remain.

Some claim they have run into ghosts of the small children wandering the road, while others have seen a bloody children’s blanket hanging in the trees.

