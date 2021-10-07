Utica’s Favorite Sports Bar Reopens For First Time Since Pandemic Started

Utica's favorite sports bar is ready to welcome back fans for the first time since the pandemic started.

72 Tavern and Grill, located at the Adirondack Bank Center (Utica Aud), in downtown Utica hasn't had sports fan inside since the very early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. They broke the good news on Facebook that they will be happy to open their doors once again to Central New Yorkers:

After 18 long months, 72 Tavern is reopening this Friday, October 8! Reservations are now being accepted on OpenTable.

For those that don't know, OpenTable is a website you can use to book tables at local bars and restaurants. It's pretty active across Central New York too for a variety of restaurants and bars.

The re-opening of 72 is taking place on Friday October 8th lines up with the Utica Comets preseason game. The bar will be serving food until 10PM, and the bar will be open until 11PM.

Going forward until further notice, 72 will be open Wednesday - Sunday. Here's a look at their adjusted schedule as well:

Wednesday- 4PM - 9PM

Thursday- 4PM - 9PM

Friday- 4PM - 9PM

Saturday- 11AM - 9PM

Sunday- 11AM - 8PM"

You can check out their Facebook for more info.

72 Tavern and Grill is named in honor of the 72 cables that have supported the roof of the Utica Aud for more than 50 years. 72 has fiber-optic feeds of sporting events such as all Comets home games, Sunday NFL games, NHL playoffs, March Madness and fight nights. 72 also features a 30 foot-long bar, 18 televisions, booth seating, communal dining and drinking tables, and more.

