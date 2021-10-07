Spend A Magical Week At Hogwarts Without Ever Leaving Upstate New York

Halloween in Upstate New York is no longer just for the Muggles. For one special week, the Oneida Public Library is turning into the legendary Hogwarts castle from the Harry Potter book series.

Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry was established in the Harry Potter book series around the 10th century. Hogwarts was considered to be one of the finest magical institutions in all of the Wizarding World.

Children with magical abilities were enrolled at birth, and acceptance was confirmed by owl post at age eleven. However, if the child in question was a Muggle-born or a Half-blood like Harry Potter with no knowledge of the wizarding world, a staff member from the school visited the child and his or her family in order to inform them of their magical heritage and the existence of the Wizarding world."

You'll be able to spend a week at Hogwarts Academy at the Oneida Public Library. This magical event is happening Monday October 18th, through Thursday October 21st from 6:30PM - 8PM each night.

On the first night, you'll be sorted into your house. The four houses are Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin. After getting sorted, you'll make your wands while enjoying a butterbeer bar.

Classes for the week include Potions, Herbology and Defense Against the Dark Arts. There will even be horcrux scavenger hunt in the library! On the final day fight for the House Cup at Trivia night against muggles."

If you're interested in going, you'll need to register. The event is free, but registering signifies that you will be able to attend all four nights for the library. You can register online here.

