Utica Police Make More Arrests Connected to Violence in the City
The Utica Police have remained busy as they continue to make several arrests connected to violence in the city. Police officials say two separate individuals have been arrested this week. One individual is facing an Assault charge and the other is facing weapon charges.
The first incident happened on Monday, October 4th, 2021. Police say at approximately 3:45PM officers were dispatched to the intersection of Eagle Street and Seymour Avenue for a report of a stabbing. Police say when officers arrived they discovered a man had been stabbed at least twice in the back as a result of a large brawl that had occurred in the street. At the time police responded and located the stabbing victim, he did not know who his attacker was. Police say an investigation led them to 37-year-old Ramona Delacruz and she was ultimately arrested and charged with Felony Assault in the 2nd Degree.
Another instance of violence happened on Wednesday, October 6th, 2021. Police say units were called to Elmwood Place in Utica for reports of an individual menacing people with a handgun. When police arrived they say they were able to detain the man instantly and begin their investigation. Police say their investigation determined that the suspect, 26-year-old Jeyser Perezmeran of Utica, had engaged in an argument with several people and allegedly threatened to shoot them with a handgun he had in his possession. Officers say they were able to locate the handgun close to where officers responded to. Ultimately, police say Perezmeran is facing the following charges:
Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree
Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree
Criminal Possession of a Firearm
Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree
Menacing in the 2nd Degree
Endangering the Welfare of a Child
Harassment in the 2nd Degree
Utica Police continue to investigate several acts of violence and their Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) Unit continues to make efforts to remove firearms off the streets.