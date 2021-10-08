Look up! A unique meteor shower is lighting up the night sky in Central New York.

The Draconid meteors can be best seen on Friday, October 8 and you don't even have to stay up late to catch them. They are best viewed at nightfall and early evening, according to Earth Sky.

The Draconid shower is a real oddity, in that the radiant point stands highest in the sky as darkness falls. That means that, unlike many meteor showers, more Draconids are likely to fly in the evening hours than in the morning hours after midnight

If you do happen to catch the meteor shower, you may not see much. Normally, the Draconid showers produce only a handful of languid meteors per hour. But Earth Sky says 'watch out if the Dragon awakes.' There have been rare times when the Draconid has been known to spew hundreds of meteors in a single hour. "As a wise person once said, meteor showers are like fishing. You go, and sometimes you catch something."

The last Draconid meteor shower over the Northern Hemisphere was September 10, 2018, and the next one won't be until 2025. If you can, try to catch the meteors tonight.

Mother Nature may not cooperate though. The forecast for the Utica/Rome area is calling for lots of clouds and there's even a slight chance of some wet weather. So instead of meteor showers, all Central New Yorkers may be seeing a rain shower.

