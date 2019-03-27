WWE Wrestlers Performance of ‘Shallow’ in Utica Goes Viral

A performance of 'Shallow' at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica has gone viral, but not for the reason you might think.

It's not unusual for a performance at the Aud to hit the national press, but it's not generally two guys in briefs who then go on to wrestle each other - but that's exactly what's happening.

During the WWE Live event at the Adirondack Bank Center on March 23, two of the events stars: Elias and Finn Balor decided to entertain the crowd with their rendition of Lady Gaga's and Bradley Cooper's hit 'Shallow.' The performance isn't going to win any awards, but it caught the attention of the celebrity gossip website TMZ , Fox News , and others.

If you don't follow WWE wrestling, the guy on the stool is Elias - he's generally perceived as a "bad guy" and the other guy - singing the Lady Gaga part - is Finn Balor. He's an Irish wrestler and a "good guy."

I wonder how this song would have gone in 'A Star Is Born' if Bradley Cooper had body slammed Lady Gaga halfway through?