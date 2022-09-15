Worldwide Irish Act Playing Friday Night at Irish Cultural Center

The Irish Cultural Center (ICC) on Columbia Street in Utica is hosting the world-renowned Byrne Brothers on Friday night. The Byrne Brothers are best known in America as a headlining band at the Raglan Road Irish Pub at Disney Springs in Orlando.

The Byrne Brothers are a multi award winning family band and Irish dancers from Dublin and one of the biggest names in traditional Irish music today. The band consists of Luca (age 18) on accordion, Finn (age 16) on banjo, mandolin and guitar, Dempsey (age 12) on bodhran & whistle, and Dad, Tommy on uilleann pipes, bagpipes, fiddle and guitar.

The brothers have performed on a handful of occasions previously, according to the ICC.

"Maybe you caught them at GAIF when Central New York had their first look at them. Maybe you were in attendance at the Five Points Pub when they showed up with members of the Colin Farrell Band and We Banjo 3 along with joined members of Craobh Dugan-O’Looney in a post-GAIF session. Or maybe you crowded into the Pub when they took the stage some months later for a night of great music, laughs, and memorable moments. That was when the youngest brother, Dempsey, climbed out a window during his bodhran solo and re-entered from the patio door, all without missing a beat."

The Irish Cultural Center was built in Utica's Brewery District in an effort to celebrate Irish culture in Utica, Rome and the Mohawk Valley.

"Ireland is also known for its long and fascinating history and people with a strong sense of community. Our ancestors brought all that and more here to the Mohawk Valley," the ICC describes on their website.

"The Irish Cultural Center aims to preserve, document, and present their contributions. Here you’ll find educational talks and classes, entertaining performances, and plenty of fun social activities," the ICC added.

The cost for Friday's Byrne Brothers show is $25 in advance with tickets available through Eventbrite or at the ICC. At the door that evening for the price of $30.

WIBX's Keeler Show will be giving away tickets Friday morning from 6-9 a.m..

