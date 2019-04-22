Woodstock 50 Cancelation ‘Just More Rumors’ Says Founder

Original Woodstock co-founder Michael Lang said the suggestion that his 50th anniversary event was being canceled was “just more rumors," a month after denying it was in trouble.

However, he did not offer a reason why ticket sales had been put on hold for the festival, set to take place Aug 16-18 at Watkins Glen International Speedway in upstate New York. The dates match those of the 1969 happening that was staged in Bethel Woods, approximately 120 miles away.

Billboard reported that Woodstock talent staff sent an email to artist agents on Friday (April 19), stating, “There is currently a hold on the Woodstock 50 on-sale date. We are waiting on an official press statement from Woodstock 50 regarding updated announce, ticket pricing, and overall festival information. We will get this information to you as soon as we receive it.” The planned ticket release date was April 22, tying it in with Earth Day.

Lang responded with a statement saying, “Woodstock is a phenomenon that for 50 years has drawn attention to its principles and also the rumors that can be attached to that attention.” He added that the latest reports were “just more rumors” and continued, “We have excellent partners and an incredible talent lineup of over 80 artists which will be announced within the next couple of weeks. We’re preparing a once in a lifetime event.”

However, one agent said: “No one knows what the hell is going on but there is clearly a problem.” Speculation includes the suggestion that there could be issues with the venue or investors.

The preliminary lineup announced last month includes Santana , John Fogerty , David Crosby and Dead & Company , plus Woodstock originals John Sebastian, Melanie, Country Joe McDonald and Canned Heat.