Sammy Hagar and the Circle Kick Off New Tour: Videos, Set List

Sammy Hagar and the Circle kicked off their new tour in support of their upcoming album Space Between at the Grand Sierre Resort in Reno over the weekend.

The 19-song set included five tracks from the record – opener “Trust Fund Baby,” “Can’t Hang,” “Devil Came to Philly,” “Full Circle Jam (Chump Change)” and “Affirmation.” A string of Van Halen songs also showed up – notably a rare outing for “The Seventh Seal” – along with songs from across Hagar’s career.

While the band had previously played a number of Led Zeppelin tracks onstage, only “Rock and Roll” was performed at the tour opener.

You can see videos of some of the songs below.

Hagar last year said that Space Between would probably be his final album; he also hailed his bandmates, bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson.

“Musically, it will hold up,” Hagar said. “Jason Bonham is the greatest rock drummer in the world and plays just like his dad. So, on this record, we’ve got that Led Zeppelin sound and feel. … [Anthony] is as good a rock bass player as anyone ever in the history of rock. And Vic, when he plays on this record, he’s bringing it all there.”

Space Between comes out on May 10, The tour runs until June 8.

You can see the set list for the first show below.

Sammy Hagar and the Circle, Grand Sierra Resort, Reno, Nevada, 4/19/19

1. “Trust Fund Baby”

2. “There’s Only One Way to Rock”

3. “Three Lock Box”

4. “Poundcake”

5. “I Can’t Drive 55”

6. “Can’t Hang”

7. “The Seventh Seal”

8. “Finish What Ya Started”

9. “Right Now”

10. “Devil Came to Philly”

11. “Full Circle Jam (Chump Change)”

12. “Rock Candy”

13. “Why Can’t This Be Love”

14. “Rock and Roll”

15. “Heavy Metal”

16. “Mas Mezquila”

Encore

17. “Eagles Fly”

18. “When It’s Love”

19. “Affirmation”