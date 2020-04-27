Woman in New York Steals Police Vehicle and Goes For Joyride

Maybe the Coronavirus lockdown has people going crazy? Or maybe some of these people weren't all up there to begin with? Now, one New York woman is facing a slew of charges, including grand larceny auto and reckless endangerment.

The NY Post says a 28 year-old woman is accused of stealing an NYPD patrol car as it was parked at the corner of East 132nd Street and Madison Avenue late Saturday evening. To make matters worse, the officer on duty had left his vehicle on a separate foot pursuit. The Post says as the officer ran he dropped his keys. That's when the woman decided to go for a cruise that Saturday night.

The Post says the woman's trip resulted in her striking another NYPD cruiser, and eventually getting busted while in traffic on the Madison Avenue Bridge,