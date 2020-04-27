Madison County Giving Out Hand Sanitizer

Madison County officials will be giving out hand sanitizer to community residents this week.

Madison County Office of Emergency Management will be setting up distribution locations across the county to pass out hand sanitizer for free to residents. That's right, for free.

According to CNY Central, hand sanitizer will be distributed the following dates and times:

Tuesday, April 28, 2020 10am -12pm, Smithfield: Highway Garage, 4608 Peterboro Rd, Peterboro, NY 13134 1pm – 3pm, Fenner: Town Hall/Highway 3151 E Rd, Cazenovia, NY 13035 Wednesday. April 29, 2020 10am – 12pm, Nelson: Town Hall 4085 Nelson Rd, Cazenovia, NY 13035 Thursday, April 30, 2020 10am – 12pm, Georgetown: Town Hall 996 State Rt 26, Georgetown, NY 13072 1pm – 3pm, Lebanon: Town Hall/Highway 1210 Bradley Brook Rd, Earlville, NY 13332 Friday, May 1, 2020 1pm – 3pm, Sullivan: Fyler Road Middle School"

These times are a guideline as distribution is based on while supplies last. This will be free for residents.