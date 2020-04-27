Madison County Giving Out Hand Sanitizer

Nodar Chernishev/ThinkStock/TSM

Madison County officials will be giving out hand sanitizer to community residents this week.

Madison County Office of Emergency Management will be setting up distribution locations across the county to pass out hand sanitizer for free to residents. That's right, for free.

According to CNY Central, hand sanitizer will be distributed the following dates and times:

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

10am -12pm, Smithfield: Highway Garage, 4608 Peterboro Rd, Peterboro, NY 13134

1pm – 3pm, Fenner: Town Hall/Highway 3151 E Rd, Cazenovia, NY 13035

 

Wednesday. April 29, 2020

10am – 12pm, Nelson: Town Hall 4085 Nelson Rd, Cazenovia, NY 13035

 

Thursday, April 30, 2020

10am – 12pm, Georgetown: Town Hall 996 State Rt 26, Georgetown, NY 13072

1pm – 3pm, Lebanon: Town Hall/Highway 1210 Bradley Brook Rd, Earlville, NY 13332

 

Friday, May 1, 2020

1pm – 3pm, Sullivan: Fyler Road Middle School"

 

These times are a guideline as distribution is based on while supplies last. This will be free for residents.

