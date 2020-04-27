Police Warn Not To Wear Face Masks While Driving

A recent traffic accident in New Jersey has police departments and the Centers for Disease Control warning people not to wear a face mask while driving.

WIVB reports the Lincoln Park Police Department posted the following message on their Facebook page: “Considering the overwhelming response this post has received, the following should be said,” the updated caption began. “As it relates to this specific incident, we reiterate that police officers are not physicians and do not know the medical history of every person we encounter… It was stated in the original post that we ‘believed’ the excessive wearing of an N95 mask was a contributing factor to this accident. While we don’t know this with 100% certainty, we do know that the driver had been wearing an N95 mask inside the vehicle for several hours and ultimately passed out while operating the vehicle.”