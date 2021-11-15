Belfast Central School Teacher Arrested for Alleged Forcible Touching

A teacher at Belfast Central School is facing multiple charges for alleged forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to a written release from New York State Police 33-year-old Alex T. Minnick was arrested earlier today. Minnick lives in Retsof, New York.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) received a complaint from an individual in the Allegany County Town of Belfast about a possible incident of inappropriate touching. State Police say that, “(f)urther investigation revealed that Minnick, a teacher at Belfast Central School, inappropriately touched and made comments while in a professional capacity.”

Minnick was released pending a future court appearance.

[Author's Note: This post is informational only and is based largely on a press release from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. No additional updates from police are available at this time.]

