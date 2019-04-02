WKTV Announces Don Shipman Is Leaving

After more than 15 years with WKTV, Don Shipman has announced he’s leaving later this month.

WKTV announced the news online , and also announced that Shipman will become an anchor/reporter in Springfield, Massachusetts. Shipman has been with WKTV since January 2004, and has held numerous positions. As of recent he took over the Evening Anchor duties from Bill Worden back in 2012.

“Working for my hometown news station has been an honor and privilege,” Shipman said. “I’ve had an opportunity to work alongside and learn from some of my mentors as well as help teach young journalists as they start their careers at WKTV. Both Adam and I have made lifelong friendships with people who have become like family. I look back on my time at WKTV and living in Utica with nothing but fond memories and immense gratitude. Thank you.”

His last day at WKTV will be April 17th.