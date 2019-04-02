Was A UFO Spotted Over West Winfield?

We have a video of something flying vertically above West Winfield. What do you think it is?

This flying object was filmed on Saturday afternoon, March 23, 2019, in West Winfield NY, while standing outside on a porch discussing the possibility of seeing Northern Lights that evening.

At this time the object has not been identified making it an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO). What do you think it could be? Are you a believer or a non-believer?

Neil deGrasse Tyson gives his take on a UFO by saying that people have conflated the concept of a UFO.

Neil deGrasse Tyson Astrophysicist and author says: " People, I think, have a conflated concept of a UFO with whether we're visited by aliens. UFO means an unidentified flying object, this is a highly non-specific term. It is so non-specific it admits you don't know what you're looking at...Just because you don't know what it is your looking at doesn't mean it's an intelligent alien visiting from another planet."