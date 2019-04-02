‘The Umbrella Academy’ Renewed For Season 2 By Netflix

It’s not like you don’t have a million other things to watch on Netflix , but if you dug first season of The Umbrella Academy on Netflix and were wondering if you were going to get to see the characters again, here’s the news for you: Season 2 is officially a go.

Netflix announced today by press release that The Umbrella Academy will return for a 10-episode second season. Stars Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin Min are all set to return.

Here’s the show’s plot synopsis:

On the same day in 1989, forty-three infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by a billionaire who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his ‘children’ to save the world. Now, the six surviving members reunite upon the news of their father's passing and must work together to solve a mystery surrounding his death. But the estranged family begins to come apart due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse. The Umbrella Academy is based on the comic book series created and written by Gerard Way, illustrated by Gabriel Bá, and published by Dark Horse Comics. The show is produced by UCP for Netflix, with Steve Blackman serving as executive producer and showrunner, and additional EPs Jeff F. King, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Gerard Way, and Gabriel Bá.

Production on Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy will begin this summer.