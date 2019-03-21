Netflix had a lot of success with its first interactive show — Black Mirror ’s “ Bandersnatch ” — so they’re at it again. At a press event today, the streaming service announced they are partnering with Bear Grylls on a new interactive series called You vs. Wild , where viewers will get to dictate what actions Grylls makes in the great outdoors to ensure his survival.

Grylls’ statement on the news, via Variety :

I’m so proud to deliver this first-of-its-kind live-action interactive series, really giving viewers an all access pass to explore the world and its landscapes in my boots. The stakes are high in this one!

Like, how high are we talking here, BG? Will I get to decide whether Bear Grylls eats a live scorpion? Or leaves behind his heavier coat before going out into a blizzard? If given a choice, people are going to make Bear Grylls do the worst, grossest, nastiest thing in every possible situation. In a way, this whole concept is ingenious. Who wouldn’t want to force Bear Grylls to, like, wipe bear poop all over his face in the name of “survival”? Can you imagine this technology on a new season of Jackass ? It would be incredible. I can’t wait to do terrible things to Bear Grylls.

You vs. Wild debuts on Netflix on April 10.