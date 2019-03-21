Red Hot Chili Peppers Make Appearance in New Post Malone Video

Post Malone — who, ahem, is actually good for rock and metal — dropped the new video for his Christmas Eve 2018 single "Wow" Wednesday. In it, the Red Hot Chili Peppers are seen rehearsing with the rapper and " Sunflower " singer while preparing for their joint performance at this year's Grammy Awards .

But that's not all. The clip for the catchy tune that name-drops Fall Out Boy in the first verse also features cameos from DJ Khaled, 2 Chainz, and J Balvin. Plus, there's an appearance from Mike Alancourt, the bearded dancer who went viral after getting surprised by Posty on Ellen . Watch the video below.

The Chili Peppers have been keeping busy of late. Following their performance with Post Malone, the funk-rock veterans descended on Egypt to play an unprecedented gig at the Pyramids of Giza , one of the seven wonders of the ancient world. The special concert was streamed live from the band's website last week and the band is currently seeking fan footage from the show for a potential release.

See the Chili Peppers' upcoming shows below.

Red Hot Chili Peppers 2019 Tour Dates

Aug. 16 — Osaka, Japan @ Summer Sonic

Aug. 17 — Tokyo, Japan @ Summer Sonic

Sept. 22 — Singapore, Singapore @ Sinapore Grand Prix

Sept. 29 — Dana Point, Calif. @ Ohana Festival

Oct. 3 — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Rock in Rio