John Wick is apparently a big fan of The Matrix. In the new trailer for John Wick: Chapter 3 he even quotes the movie — and himself, since both films star Keanu Reeves — in noting that he needs “Guns. Lots of guns.”

The Matrix shoutouts aside (and hey, Laurence Fishburne’s in this too!) the action in the new John Wick trailer looks truly nuts. The highlight is clearly the sword-and-gunfight on motorcycle. But there’s also Halle Berry using her dogs to bite her opponents on the nards like something out of video game. Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

In this third installment of the adrenaline-fueled action franchise, super-assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) returns with a $14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail. After killing a member of the shadowy international assassin’s guild, the High Table, John Wick is excommunicado, but the world’s most ruthless hit men and women await his every turn.

What are the odds that in John Wick: Chapter 4 , Keanu Reeves goes to a coffee shop, and orders a latte, and the drink comes without a spoon, and then he has to go up to the cashier and say “Excuse me, can I have a spoon?” and then the cashier says “You didn’t get one?” and then Keanu replies “No. There is no spoon”? I feel like the odds are better than 50-50. John Wick: Chapter 3 opens in theaters on May 17.