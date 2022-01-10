I remember when my parents were the same age that I am now and I thought they were so old. The joke was on me because...here I am. I don't exactly know how this happened because I don't feel my age. Not even remotely.

If it weren't for the gray hair in my beard and the fact that my daughter is about to graduate from high school, I would swear that I'm still in my 30s. Life is funny, isn't it? It goes by so fast and we place so much emphasis on age, but I think age is really just a number.

Signs That Your Getting Older

How we act and what our mentality is say so much more. However, there are some things that have happened recently in my life that have reminded me that I'm not as young as I once was. I couldn't get my cell phone to charge no matter what I did and I did everything. I jiggled the cord, I rigged it like MacGuyver.

I blew on it, shook it, prayed over it. Nothing worked. Defeated, I went to my provider to see if they could help, hoping they could because if there's one thing I hate, it's spending money on a new phone.

And then, it happened. My oldness slapped me right across the face like a cold, dead fish. The kid at the counter took one look at my phone, one look at my charger, and then laughed until he had tears streaming down his face!

I'm happy to say I won't be needing to buy a new phone. I'm embarrassed to say that I was trying to charge it with the wrong charger for TWO months. I'm either really getting old or I'm an idiot. Take your pick. How many of these do you relate to?

Five Real Life Ways to Know You're Getting Older

Five Surprising Things That Cause Wrinkles