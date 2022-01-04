Will Online Sports Betting Happen in NY Before the NFL Playoffs?

You've heard the ads that say online sports betting is coming to New York, but exactly when will it happen?

Lawmakers have voted to allow online betting apps like DraftKings, FanDuel and Caesar's Sportbook to begin operating in New York State. The cutthroat competition between online casinos has already begun even before the law has gone into effect. Tons of money is being spent on star-studded commercials in an attempt to get local sports fans to download the app and get ready to play.

The only problem is that it's not technically legal yet.

Although the law has been passed, it's still up to the New York State Gaming Commission to give its final approval. There were hopes that a meeting would take place in December, but that never happened.

With the NFL playoffs starting this weekend, some fans are hoping that the approval will come this week, but you may not want to hold your breath.

This week, New York State Senator Joseph Addabbo Jr. told NY Sports Day that he anticipates an approval soon, but most likely not by kickoff time for the Chiefs and Broncos on Saturday.

I remain hopeful that New Yorkers will finally be able to partake in mobile sports betting around mid-January.

While Hudson Valley residents may not be able to place an online wager for the playoffs, they can still do so in person. The sportsbook at Resort Worlds Catskill is currently one of only a few places where sports betting is legal in New York.

Meanwhile, those who've already downloaded their favorite betting app are hopeful that final approval will happen in time for the Superbowl.

