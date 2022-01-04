This Is The Ugliest House For Sale On Zillow [PHOTOS]

They say real estate is all about location, location, and location, but sometimes you still have to have a little style in order to sell your home.

Get our free mobile app

I found this home on Zillow and while on the outside it looks like your typical all brick ranch home. It has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and offers 4100 square feet of living space. Of course, it is what the owner did with that living space that might leave you scratching your head.

Inside this home, you will find some carpet in the living room that extends into the kitchen. Because who wouldn't want some thick red carpet in your kitchen where the dropping of food and spills never happen.

Also inside this home, apparently the "Retro" look includes lots of red. Red in the living room, red in the bathroom, red in the bedrooms. Inside this "retro" home you will find an old-school bright red bathtub that coordinates with the red and black flower floor. It also good with the black shower stall and gold fixtures.

Besides the "retro" look, what else would you expect to find next to the living room? If you answered a bowling alley this is your home. But don't expect a bowling alley with all the updated tech, keeping with the "retro" look, this home comes with an old-school bowling alley in the hallway that leads you down to the bedrooms.

Don't even get me started on the bedrooms. If you are a movie director and were looking for the perfect bedroom to film a key scene in your horror movie, these bedrooms would be perfect for you.

Now all this will only cost you $298,000.

This Is The Ugliest House For Sale On Zillow They say real estate is all about location, location, and location, but sometimes you still have to have a little style in order to sell your home.

Check Out The Top 5 Most Expensive Homes For Sale In Western New York Have some extra cash laying around and looking for a new home? Here are the top 5 most expensive homes for sale in Western New York.