Magical Photos of Ice Castles Starting to Take Shape in Upstate New York
The Ice Castles are starting to take shape in Lake George, New York.
Crews are creating the cool winter attraction coming to New York for the first time this winter. Water lines were laid down in Festival Commons to begin building the magical Ice Castles in December.
Once the water lines were in, the ice-making began.
It'll take several weeks and 25 million pounds of ice to build the hundreds of thousands of icicles that will turn Festival Commons from an open field into a winter wonderland of LED-lit sculptures, frozen thrones, ice-carved tunnels, caverns, slides, and fountains.
And the icicles have started to form...
What Ice Castles Will Look Like When Built
By day, the frozen fortress will glimmer a natural glacial blue. By night, color-changing lights embedded inside the ice will twinkle and dance to whimsical music.
When the Ice Castles open in Lake George on January 22, if Mother Nature cooperates, this is what the whole family can enjoy.
Crawl Tunnels
Squeeze through passageways just large enough for children and adults who are adventurous enough to crawl.
Ice Maze
Get lost in a maze of ice tunnels.
Ice Caverns
Immerse yourself in icy caverns and walk beneath archways of massive icicles dangling overhead like a winter chandelier.
Ice Slides
Glide down one of the ice slides.
Arctic Alcove
Book a VIP experience in a private alcove within the castle, perfect for proposals or other special occasions.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $27 on the weekends, $15 for children, and $22 on the weekends. For more information on timetables and ticket sales, go to Icecastles.com/newyork.
