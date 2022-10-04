CNY Announcement Draws Twitter Response from White House
The private investment every made in New York State history? That's what the company behind Tuesday's big economic news is saying about its plan to pour billions into the upstate economy.
An announcement of billions of dollars worth of economic investment and thousands of jobs coming to Central New York is expected to be so impactful, it drew a response from the President Joe Biden.
Chip manufacturer Micron Technologies said it will invest up to $100 billion into Clay, NY to build a memory chip manufacturing facility and the largest cleanroom space in the entire United States. The Boise, ID based company is behind brands Ballistix and Crucial, creating consumer memory products including flash memory, random access memory, and USB flash drives.
In making the announcement, Micron said it's investment in the Syracuse-area is the largest private investment in New York State history,
Of the 50,000 jobs the company is boasting, more than 80% - or about 40,000, will be 'community jobs', including suppliers for the company and outside contractors. About 9,000 of those jobs will be working directly for Micron, the company said, adding that those thousands of high paying jobs will includes salaries of around six figures for their workers.