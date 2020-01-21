CNY Plow Gets Up Close and Personal with Someone’s Rear End

There's close and then there's cuh-lose. A plow got really cozy with a car's rear end during a recent snow storm.

A listener captured this image at the Citgo in Washington Mills, noting that neither driver seems to realize just how close the two vehicles got while fueling up. That plow driver is either an incredibly good driver, or really bad and very lucky. Which do you think it is?

Fortunately, both vehicles managed to avoid an actual collision, but it's believed several witnesses held their breath for a several seconds.

If you want to get that close to my rear end, you'd better buy me dinner first.

Have you ever had a run-in with a plow?