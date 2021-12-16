All of the firehouses across the City of Utica are glowing as the voting is underway for best decorated in the Utica Fire Department.

This competition has really heated up and the members of each of the firehouses have been feverishly decorating and putting up lights on their respective workplaces. Some of these firehouses have specific themes and are quite good.

While there may be many great designs and decorations, there can only be one winner. Officials are not only encouraging you to visit the Utica Fire Department Facebook page, but you are also encouraged to go and visit the fire stations in person and see the designs and decorations up close and personal. The only request officials are making is that members of the public not enter the interior of the fire houses or disturb the fire crews on duty.

This friendly competition is one that may be a replacement for the Boilermaker competition that usually takes place and the top prize for the winner will really be sweet! Nothing Bundt Cakes in New Hartford is offering up a special treat to the winning firehouse. Have you ever had one of those? YUM!

If you drive by or walk to the firehouses and take selfies in front of them, you are encouraged to use the #uticafirehouselights to go along with your photo. You can see the outstanding decorations and light displays below and don't forget to get your votes in. Voting will be open until this Saturday, December 18th so do not wait.

The Utica Fire Department 'Firehouse Lights' Competition Here you can view each of the light displays outside each of the firehouses in the Utica Fire Department. You can vote on their Facebook page and are welcome to take a walking tour of each of the houses.

