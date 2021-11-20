Fatal Crash in Utica Being Investigated, Sherman Drive Closed UFN

This morning at approximately 3:50am emergency responders were called to Sherman Drive at the Parkway for what was reported to be a “serious motor vehicle accident.” Both Utica Police and Utica Fire responded.

A car with “extensive damage” was found travelling north on the parkway just before Sherman Drive. One man was found inside the car and immediately brought to St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center. Police say his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Another person was found near but outside the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

This morning the Utica Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction Team is on the scene, continuing their investigation. As a result Sherman Drive will be closed for most of the morning. One of the things they are working on as they reconstruct the scene is determining the cause of the accident.

The identity of the person killed, and information on the vehicles, is not being released at this time pending notification of the families of those involved.

[Author's Note: The original post is informational only and is based largely on a press release from the Utica Police Department. No additional updates are available at this time.]

