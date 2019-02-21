Town Of Whitestown Police Warn Of Local Phone Scam

The Town of Whitestown Police are warning Central New York on a local phone scam that is going on.

On Facebook , the Police posted that this scam seems to be targeting the elderly in Central New York:

An eldery resident received a call from an unknown person claiming to be with their family member and in urgent need of bail money. The caller then put another person on the phone who falsely claimed to be their family member. To meet the bail, the resident was then asked to purchase Home Depot and Best Buy gift cards and provide the access codes from the gift cards."

If you get any of these calls, please contact the police department at (315) 736-1944.