From celebration to tragedy. Syracuse University men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim was involved in a tragic fatal accident hours after a 20 point victory over Louisville.

Boeheim released a statement saying he is 'heartbroken a member of our community died as the result of last night's accident.'

51-year-old Jorge Jimenez died after being struck on I-690 Wednesday night. Police say Jimenez was outside a vehicle that had crashed in the eastbound lane. Boeheim, who was driving by, hit Jimenez who was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

'Juli and I extend our deepest sympathies to the Jimenez family,' expressed Boeheim.

Syracuse University Director of Athletics, John Wildhack shared Boeheim's grief, extending 'deepest condolences to all impacted by this tragic accident.'

Boeheim is cooperating fully with police and passed both a field sobriety and alcohol-sensor test.

Roads were slippery in spots at the time of the accident, according to Syracuse police, who are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222.