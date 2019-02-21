Strong Winds Possible In Central New York This Weekend

A strong cold front this weekend in Central New York will bring strong winds.

Syracuse.com reports that winds will steadily increase Saturday into Saturday night, becoming strong by Sunday morning. Gusts are expected to be over 30mph, and wind gusts will approach 40 mph Sunday morning.

Once the front moves through, winds will turn to the southwest and increase further. Wind gusts will approach or even exceed 45 mph, especially into Sunday evening and Sunday night over the higher elevations.

The strong winds will continue throughout Monday as well. Keep that in mind as you travel on the roads. Also consider power outages could be a issue to deal with.

Keep Up-To-Date

Get up to information on power outages throughout Central New York; where it’s out and when it’ll be restored with National Grid’s Power Outage Map .

National Grid also offers text alerts on the latest efforts to restore power.

To receive free text message alerts and updates, text the word STORM to NGRID (64743). E-mail alerts are available to customers who create an online profile on the company’s website. All alert services can be started and stopped at the customer’s request.

You can even report power outages or get the latest information at National Grid’s website .

Power Outage Preparation:

*Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.

*Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.

*Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to keep warm and recharge devices.

*Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.

* Download the Big Frog 104 App . You’ll receive local alerts, weather reports and more with push notification.