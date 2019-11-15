Phone Help Line Established For Herkimer County Flood Victims

Another resource is being made available for those impacted by Halloween flooding in Herkimer County.

The Herkimer County Department of Social Services has announced the creation of a phone line for flood damage assistance inquiries and temporary assistance.

The DSS may be able to provide assistance to those who are eligible in the categories of temporary housing, SNAP benefits, help with heating and utility costs and costs of replacing critical household items such as a furnace or hot water tank.

You can call the DSS Flood Help Line at 315-867-1641.