State Office of General Services Commissioner RoAnn Destito was at the Whitesboro Fire Department on Friday to discuss the opening of nine Disaster Assistance Services Center throughout the Mohawk Valley.

Destito says the centers will help residents affected by last week’s severe flooding with critical recovery services being offered by the State.

Residents can also access services by calling 2-1-1.

Destito says state specialists remain on the ground actively assessing damage for a Federal Disaster Aid application.

Disaster Assistance Services Center locations and their hours of operation are as follows:

Herkimer County

Little Falls Senior Community Center

524 E Main St, Little Falls, NY 13365

Dates of Operation: Friday, November 8

Newport Fire Department

7370 Main St, Newport, NY 13416

Dates of Operation: Friday, November 8 and Saturday, November 9

Dolgeville Municipal Hall

41 North Main St, Dolgeville, NY 13329

Dates of Operation: Friday, November 8 and Saturday, November 9

Frankfort Town Hall Basement

201 3rd Ave, Frankfort, NY 13340

Dates of Operation: Friday, November 8 from 8am to 8pm

Oneida County

SUNY Polytechnic Institute

100 Seymour Ave, Utica, NY 13502

Dates of Operation: Friday, November 8 and Saturday, November 9

Whitesboro Fire Department

171 Oriskany Blvd, Whitesboro, NY 13492

Dates of Operation: Friday, November 8 and Saturday, November 9