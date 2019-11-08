Cuomo Announces Opening Of Nine Disaster Assistance Services Centers
State Office of General Services Commissioner RoAnn Destito was at the Whitesboro Fire Department on Friday to discuss the opening of nine Disaster Assistance Services Center throughout the Mohawk Valley.
Destito says the centers will help residents affected by last week’s severe flooding with critical recovery services being offered by the State.
Residents can also access services by calling 2-1-1.
Destito says state specialists remain on the ground actively assessing damage for a Federal Disaster Aid application.
Disaster Assistance Services Center locations and their hours of operation are as follows:
Herkimer County
Little Falls Senior Community Center
524 E Main St, Little Falls, NY 13365
Dates of Operation: Friday, November 8
Newport Fire Department
7370 Main St, Newport, NY 13416
Dates of Operation: Friday, November 8 and Saturday, November 9
Dolgeville Municipal Hall
41 North Main St, Dolgeville, NY 13329
Dates of Operation: Friday, November 8 and Saturday, November 9
Frankfort Town Hall Basement
201 3rd Ave, Frankfort, NY 13340
Dates of Operation: Friday, November 8 from 8am to 8pm
Oneida County
SUNY Polytechnic Institute
100 Seymour Ave, Utica, NY 13502
Dates of Operation: Friday, November 8 and Saturday, November 9
Whitesboro Fire Department
171 Oriskany Blvd, Whitesboro, NY 13492
Dates of Operation: Friday, November 8 and Saturday, November 9