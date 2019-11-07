Oneida County Continues To Assist Flood Victims

With the temperature predicted to drop over the next few days, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente is urging anyone whose home is currently without power, heat or water to call 2-1-1.

Picente says resident affected by the flooding can report to one of the four disaster assistance centers to obtain shelter through the county.

The disaster centers are located at the Whitesboro Fire Department, West Canada Creek Estates on Route 28 in Poland, the Willowvale Fire Department and the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties on Genesee St in Utica.

Those in need of shelter can obtain hotel vouchers from the County Department of Social Services at the centers immediately upon request.

Picente said. “There is no reason anyone should have to go cold or hungry during this difficult time. We can put you in a safe place immediately.”

All four of the county’s disaster assistance centers will remain open from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until November 8th. The Whitesboro site will also be open from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. November 12th to 14th.

Oneida and Herkimer County residents impacted by recent flooding can now text MVFLOOD to 898-211 to report flood-related damages and current unmet needs or to request a callback from an operator.